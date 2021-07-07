UP Board Result 2021: List Of Official Websites To Check 10th, 12th Results

Image credit: Shutterstock UP board result 2021 date has not been announced yet (representational)

UP board exam result 2021: UP board Class 10, Class 12 results 2021 for over 56 lakh students are expected soon. As per reports, the results may be announced by the second and third week of July. Though there is no official confirmation on UP board results, the Supreme Court of India has directed all the states to declare Class 12 results by July 31. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has already released assessment schemes for both Class 10 and Class 12 students, whose exams were cancelled earlier.

UPMSP result 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

As many as 56,03,813 candidates had registered for the board exams this year. These include 29,94,312 Class 12 students and 26,09,501 Class 10 students. They will be now evaluated with the alternative assessment schemes.

As per previous years’ trends, the UPMSP declares both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day. Students can login to the result portal with their credentials to check scores.

Steps To Check UP Board Result 2021

On the result day, visit upresults.nic.in Click on the ‘U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2021 Results’ or ‘U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2021 Results ‘ link Enter your login credentials Submit and check results on the next page

Last year, UP board results were announced on June 27. The board was able to conduct the exams in 2020 but the evaluation process was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This year, for Class 10, the board has prepared a 50:50 formula where 50 per cent weightage of marks has been given to Class 9 and the remaining 50 per cent will be from Class 10 pre-board exams.

For Class 12, the board will use a 50:40:10 formula, meaning 50 per cent marks will be from Class 10, 40 per cent from Class 11 annual exam or half-yearly examination. The remaining 10 per cent marks will be from Class 12 pre-board exams.