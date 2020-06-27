UP Board Result 2020: Yogi Adityanath Wishes Students Good Luck

This year the UP board result will be declared after 113 days of the completion of exam.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has wished Class 10, 12 students good luck for their result. The UP Board Class 10 and 12 result is coming today at 12 noon. Official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in will host the UP Board result.

“Today UP board exam result will be declared. By the way, examinations are only medium of self-analysis. Therefore, it is best to accept the result. May all of you get the desired result by the grace of Lord Shri Ram,” the CM has tweeted, which is originally in Hindi.

मेरे प्यारे बच्चों,



आज यूपी बोर्ड का परीक्षाफल आना है। वैसे परीक्षा व परीक्षाफल आत्म विश्लेषण का माध्यम मात्र हैं।



अतः प्रत्येक परीक्षाफल को सहजतापूर्वक स्वीकार करना ही श्रेष्ठ है।



प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से आप सभी को मनोनुकूल परीक्षाफल की प्राप्ति हो। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 27, 2020

State Education Minister Dinesh Sharma will announce the result from Lucknow. Usually the UP board result is announced from the head office of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at Prayagraj.

Over 50 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh await board exam results. This is so far the highest student participation in any state board exams.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had completed the Class 10, 12 board exams in UP before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. However, the Board could not begin the evaluation process immediately due to the lockdown. The evaluation of 3 crore answer sheets of 56 lakh students had begun on May 5.