'Want To Become A Teacher': UP Board 10th Topper Riya Jain

UP Board 10th topper Riya Jain scored 96.67% marks

UP Board class 10th topper, Riya Jain, wants to become a teacher when she grows up. With 96.67 per cent marks, Riya Jain, who is a student at Shri Ram S M Inter College in Baraut, emerged as the state topper in state board exams. Total 27,72,656 students appeared for the 10th board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year.

UP Board exam results were announced yesterday, on June 27. This year, as Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced, the pass percentage has improved. Total 83.31 per cent students have passed in class 10 this year.

Among the total students who appeared for the 10th board exams in Uttar Pradesh, 14,90,814 were boys and 12,81,842 were girls. Out of these 11,90,888 boys and 11,18,914 girls have passed.

The pass percentage of girls is again higher than that of boys. While, 87.29 per cent girls have passed this year, 79.88 per cent boys have passed.

Second topper in 10th board exam is Abhimanyu Verma who scored 95.83 per cent marks and Yogesh Pratap Singh is the third topper with 95.33 per cent marks.

The UP Government has announced that it will award state toppers with a cash prize of one lakh rupees and a laptop. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that pucca roads will be constructed from the house of the top-20 students of class 10 and 12 to their schools under the APJ Abdul Kalam Gaurav Path scheme.

"This will motivate other students and they will strive to excel in academics. Top-20 students of ICSE and CBSE will also get a road constructed from their homes to their schools," he said in a statement.