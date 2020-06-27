UP Board Result 2020: UP 12th result released @ upresults.nic.in

UP Board 12th result 2020 has been released. The result has improved this year in comparison to last year. Total 74.63 per cent students have passed in class 12 this year, which is an improvement on last year's pass percentage when 70.06 per cent students passed in the UP Board 12th exam. Anurag Malik has emerged as the state topper in intermediate exam with 97 per cent marks.

Second topper is Pranjal Singh who has scored 96%. Utkarsh Shukla is the third topper with 94.80 per cent marks.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the result on the board's official result website, 'upresults.nic.in'. This year total 23,85,505 students sat for class 12 exams in Uttar Pradesh. The examinations were held from February 18 to March 6, 2020.

This year the board has also decided to allow compartment option to intermediate students. Another first for the year is that UP Board will issue e-mark sheets to studnets which will be available within three days of result declaration.

State Deputy Chief Minister announced that board toppers will be awarded a cash prize of One Lakh INR and a laptop.

Even though UP Board had concluded the board examination for class 12 in the first week of March, the board could not complete the evaluation process which was halted due to coronavirus outbreak followed by a nation-wide lockdown to contain covid-19 spread.

The board resumed evaluation process for the examination answer copies in May. The evaluation process for districts with containment zone began on May 19.

The board announced 12th results from its Lucknow Office instead of the Head Office in Prayagraj.

Earlier today, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted and wished board students luck. HE also added that exams and exam results are only a reflection of self-analysis and students should accept them as they come.

Meanwhile, the central education board CBSE has decided to cancel the board examination for subjects which could not be held due to coronavirus outbreak. CBSE will award students marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment and marks scored in subjects for which exam has already been conducted. CBSE results will be announced by mid-July.