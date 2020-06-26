UP Board Result 2020 will be announced tomorrow @ upresults.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Board will announce class 10 and class 12 result tomorrow, on June 27. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result in the afternoon on its official website. As per reports, over 55 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. The board examinations were concluded in February but the evaluation process was halted due to coronavirus outbreak. Hence, the delay in UP Board result 2020.

UP Board conducted the exams in February - from February 18 to March 6. Almost 30 lakh class 10 students and 26 lakh class 12 students took the board exam this year. The evaluation process began in March but was put on hold due to Covid-19 pandemic.

As per a notice on the UP board result website, the result will be announced at 1.30 pm. The result will be available on UP Board result website, 'upresults.nic.in'.

UP board result will also be available on some private result websites such as 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

Students would need their exam roll number and school code to check their result.

In 2019, the UP Board class 10, 12 annual exam result was released on April 27. The pass percentage in class 10, 12 board exam was 80.07 per cent and 70.06 per cent respectively.