  • Home
  • Education
  • UP Board To Announce Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow

UP Board To Announce Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Board will announce class 10 and class 12 result tomorrow, on June 27. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result in the afternoon on its official website.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 8:34 am IST

RELATED NEWS

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2020 To Be Declared On June 27
UP Board Result 2020: Over 99% Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Evaluation Complete
UP Board Result 2020: Over 80% Answer Sheets Evaluated
UP Board Answer Sheet Evaluation In Red Zones To Start From May 19
CBSE’s Revised Draft Notification On Board Exam, Result Expected Today
Classes On Loudspeaker: Jharkhand Teacher Beats Odds Of Online Learning
UP Board To Announce Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow
UP Board Result 2020 will be announced tomorrow @ upresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Board will announce class 10 and class 12 result tomorrow, on June 27. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result in the afternoon on its official website. As per reports, over 55 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. The board examinations were concluded in February but the evaluation process was halted due to coronavirus outbreak. Hence, the delay in UP Board result 2020.

UP Board conducted the exams in February - from February 18 to March 6. Almost 30 lakh class 10 students and 26 lakh class 12 students took the board exam this year. The evaluation process began in March but was put on hold due to Covid-19 pandemic.

As per a notice on the UP board result website, the result will be announced at 1.30 pm. The result will be available on UP Board result website, 'upresults.nic.in'.

UP board result will also be available on some private result websites such as 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

Students would need their exam roll number and school code to check their result.

In 2019, the UP Board class 10, 12 annual exam result was released on April 27. The pass percentage in class 10, 12 board exam was 80.07 per cent and 70.06 per cent respectively.

Click here for more Education News
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UP Board Class 12 Result UP Board Class 10 Result UP Board Class 12 Results Up Board results date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE’s Revised Draft Notification On Board Exam, Result Expected Today
CBSE’s Revised Draft Notification On Board Exam, Result Expected Today
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Live Updates
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Live Updates
Goa Board Class 12 Exam Result Today
Goa Board Class 12 Exam Result Today
Over 7.5 Lakh Students Appear Class 10 Exam In Karnataka Amid COVID-19 Measures
Over 7.5 Lakh Students Appear Class 10 Exam In Karnataka Amid COVID-19 Measures
Defer Post-graduate Medical Examinations: Maharashtra To Centre
Defer Post-graduate Medical Examinations: Maharashtra To Centre
.......................... Advertisement ..........................