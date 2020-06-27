UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 Update: UP Board will announce 10th and 12th result today

UP Board result for class 10 and 12 will be announced today. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) is expected to announce UP Board 10th result and Up Board 12th result around afternoon today. The result will be announced on the board's official website and its results portal. Students would need their exam roll number and school code to check their result. As per reports, over 55 lakh students sat for the board exams this year which was held in February. The board, however, could not complete evaluation of answer copies on schedule due to coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown. The board finally began evaluation of answer sheets on May 5 onward with evaluation in districts with containment zones starting on May 19. UP Baord result 2020 will be available on this direct link here.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update

June 27, 8.10 am: UP Board will release 10th result today. Over 30 lakh students appeared for 10th board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year.

June 27, 7.30 am: UP Board result will also be released on some private result websites like 'upresults.nic.in', and 'upmsp.edu.in'.

June 27, 7.15 am: As per reports approximately 56 lakh students sat for the board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year.

June 27, 6.45 am: UP Board result will be released on the board's official results portal: 'upresults.nic.in'.

