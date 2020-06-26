UP Board Result 2020: UPMSP 10th Result, 12th Result Will Be Available Soon @ Upresults.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council or UPMSP will publish the UP Board result for Class 10 and Class 12 students on June 27. The Uttar Pradesh Board or UP Board result will be available online by Saturday afternoon at upresults.nic.in. Around 56 lakh students had appeared for their High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations, held in March this year in the state.The Board has recently concluded the evaluation of three crore answer sheets pertaining to these examinations for which the work started from May 5. The UP Board results are delayed this year due to the preventive measures had been taken in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Last year, the Board, which is the largest state-level secondary and higher secondary education board in the country, released the UP Board results in April.





UP Board result 2020: Direct links





UP Board results will be released on the official portal at upresults.nic.in.

Check your results from the direct link provided here:

UP Board Intermediate Result For Class 12 Examination 2020

UP Board High School Result For Class 10 Examination 2020

The results link will go live from 12.30 pm on June 27. Direct links to access the UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result will be activated after the official results’ declaration.

Before this, various state boards including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have released annual exam results.

The UP Board was successful in conducting the annual examinations before the lockdown was announced in the country. The Uttar Pradesh is among few secondary education boards in the country that were able to conclude the annual examinations before the COVID-19 lockdown was installed across the country.

The Board had conducted the exams from February 18 to March 6.

Almost 30 lakh Class 10 students and 26 lakh Class 12 students took the board exam this year.

In a related development today, the Supreme Court approved the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s assessment scheme to give marks to students for the cancelled Class 12 board exams. The

Board will prepare results for pending subjects on the basis of exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance. The Class 12 exam results will be declared by July 15, the CBSE said.