Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Result 2020: Riya Jain tops Class 10 exams

Riya Jain from Baghpath has emerged the topper of UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today. Riya Jain has scored 96.67% in the Class 10 board exam. Abhimanyu Verma is ranked second with 95.83% and Yogesh Pratap Singh is ranked third with 95.33%. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 this year is at 83.31%, which is an improvement from last year. This year, 30,24,480 students registered for the UP board class 10 exam and 25,86,339 registered for the UP board Class 12 exams. The overall number of registered students was 56,10,819.

Apart from the official website, some private portals, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com will also host up board results. Candidates, however, are advised to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication.

The UP Board Class 10th result was announced by the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of the secondary education department. UP Board results are available on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2020

To check Class 10 result from official websites, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to upmsp.edu.in or upresults.in,

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10’.

Step 3:Enter Roll Number and other login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Result with subject- wise marks will be displayed on the screen.



