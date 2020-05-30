Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Result 2020: Over 99 Answer Sheet Evaluation Complete, Results Expected By June-End

On May 30, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced that evaluation of over 99% Class 10 and Class 12 board examination answer sheets has been completed.

“Evaluation has been completed in 67 out of 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh… 268 out of 281 evaluation centres have completed the evaluation process. Remaining 13 centres will complete evaluation within the next one or two days,” UPMSP secretary Neena Srivastava said in a statement.

The districts which are yet to complete evaluation include the orange zone district Basti and red zone districts Agra, FIrozabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, Bareli, and Varanasi, UPMSP informed.

UP Board Exam 2020

Srivastava had earlier told Careers360 that UPMSP could be ready to declare results at the end of June. By May 27, over 90% of the evaluation was complete.

Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were conducted between February 18 and March 6. Over 50 lakh students are waiting for their UP Board exam 2020 results.

Last year, board exam results were released on April 27. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 80.07% and for Class 12, it was 70.06%.

The evaluation of answer sheets has been delayed by COVID-19 lockdown this year.

Evaluation in 20 districts with green zones resumed on May 5. In 19 districts with red zones, evaluation of answer sheets started from May 19.

Where To Check UP Board 10, 12 Result

The UPMSP will release Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on the official website--upmsp.edu.in.Candidates will be required to use login credentials like roll number and registration number to check their results.

In the official website becomes inaccessible, candidates can check their results from unofficial websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

However, it is advisable for the candidates that they cross-check their results on the official website once it is available.