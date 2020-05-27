  • Home
  • Education
  • UP Board Result 2020: Over 90% Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Evaluation Complete; Results By June-End

UP Board Result 2020: Over 90% Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Evaluation Complete; Results By June-End

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Over 50 lakh students appeared in Class 10, 12 exams this year. Results are expected by the last week of June, on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 27, 2020 6:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Meghalaya Allows Students To Appear For Remaining HS Exams From Home District Headquarters
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Average Score Of Other Subjects For Cancelled Geography Paper
Supreme Court Asks NBE To Consider Holding Common Counselling For Admissions In PG Medical From 2021
Thermal Screening, Face Mask Mandatory During Madhya Pradesh Board Exams
COMEDK UGET 2020: Exam On June 26, Last Date Of Application Extended Till May 30
Vegetable-Seller's Son Tops Bihar Matric Exam, Wants To Become A Software Engineer
UP Board Result 2020: Over 90% Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Evaluation Complete; Results By June-End
UP Board Result 2020: Over 90% Evaluation Done, Results By June-End
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the evaluation of “a little more than 90%” Class 10 and Class 12 board examination answer sheets. Results of the board exams are expected by the end of June, Neena Srivastava, secretary, UPMSP, said.

The board exams were conducted between February 18 and March 6. Almost 30 lakh students of Class 10 and 26 lakh students of Class 12 appeared in UP Board Exam 2020.

Last year, board exam results were released on April 27. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 80.07% and for Class 12, it was 70.06%.

This year, the evaluation process of answer sheets was delayed by the lockdown enforced to control the spread of coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. Evaluation resumed in 20 districts with green zones - where there had been no fresh cases of coronavirus infections -- on May 5. In 19 districts with red zones, evaluation of answer sheets started from May 19. By May 23, over 80% of the evaluation was complete and at 162 of 281 evaluation centres, all answer sheets had already been corrected.

Where To Check UP Board 10, 12 Result

The UPMSP will release Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on the official website. Login credentials like roll number and registration number will be required to check results.

It is seen in the past years that the official websites crashed on the result day due to heavy traffic. In such cases, candidates can check their results from unofficial websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

However, candidates should cross-check their results on the official website once it is available.

Click here for more Education News
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad COVID-19 Up Board results date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Board 2020: Outstation Students To Be Allowed Exam Centres In Home Districts
CBSE Board 2020: Outstation Students To Be Allowed Exam Centres In Home Districts
Meghalaya Allows Students To Appear For Remaining HS Exams From Home District Headquarters
Meghalaya Allows Students To Appear For Remaining HS Exams From Home District Headquarters
West Bengal Schools To Remain Closed Till June 30
West Bengal Schools To Remain Closed Till June 30
Teaching During COVID-19: Rajasthan Education Department Releases List Of Star Teachers
Teaching During COVID-19: Rajasthan Education Department Releases List Of Star Teachers
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Average Score Of Other Subjects For Cancelled Geography Paper
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Average Score Of Other Subjects For Cancelled Geography Paper
.......................... Advertisement ..........................