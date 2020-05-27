UP Board Result 2020: Over 90% Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Evaluation Complete; Results By June-End

Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Result 2020: Over 90% Evaluation Done, Results By June-End

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the evaluation of “a little more than 90%” Class 10 and Class 12 board examination answer sheets. Results of the board exams are expected by the end of June, Neena Srivastava, secretary, UPMSP, said.

The board exams were conducted between February 18 and March 6. Almost 30 lakh students of Class 10 and 26 lakh students of Class 12 appeared in UP Board Exam 2020.

Last year, board exam results were released on April 27. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 80.07% and for Class 12, it was 70.06%.

This year, the evaluation process of answer sheets was delayed by the lockdown enforced to control the spread of coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. Evaluation resumed in 20 districts with green zones - where there had been no fresh cases of coronavirus infections -- on May 5. In 19 districts with red zones, evaluation of answer sheets started from May 19. By May 23, over 80% of the evaluation was complete and at 162 of 281 evaluation centres, all answer sheets had already been corrected.

Where To Check UP Board 10, 12 Result

The UPMSP will release Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on the official website. Login credentials like roll number and registration number will be required to check results.

It is seen in the past years that the official websites crashed on the result day due to heavy traffic. In such cases, candidates can check their results from unofficial websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

However, candidates should cross-check their results on the official website once it is available.