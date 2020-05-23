UP Board Result 2020: Over 80% Answer Sheets Evaluated

Image credit: Shutterstock More than 80 percent UP Board answer sheets evaluated so far

On May 23, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, announced that evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets have been completed in 38 districts.

In total, over 232 lakh, or 82.66 percent answer sheets, have been evaluated so far.

“Evaluation of answer sheets have been completed in 19 out of 20 green zone districts and 19 out of 36 orange zone districts. Thus, evaluation in 38 out of 75 districts of the state have been completed so far,” UPMSP said in a statement.

“There are 281 evaluation centres in the state. 61 out of 63 centres in green zones, 100 out of 133 centres in orange zones have completed the evaluation process,” the statement by UPMSP added.

UP Board answer sheet evaluation in red zones started on May 19, 2020. One out of 85 red zone centres has already completed the evaluation process, according to UPMSP.

With this, over 57 lakh answer sheets in green zones (99.80%), over 128 lakh in orange zones (95.67%), and over 47 lakh in red zones (52.39%) have been evaluated so far, according to UPMSP.

Evaluation of answer sheets in green zones started on May 5. Results are expected soon.