UP Board Result 2020 On June 27

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will declare UP Board Results 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12, on June 27, 2020. UPMSP results will be available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. This year, results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The board conducted exams as per schedule but answer sheet evaluation had been delayed by the pandemic. Last year, UP Board results were declared at the end of April. Around 80.07 per cent students passed in UPMSP Class 10th result last year. For Class 12, the pass percentage was 70.6 per cent.

As many as 56.11 lakh students have appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 final exams this year.

On the result day, candidates will be able to check UPMSP Board results 2020 from the official website by using their roll numbers as login credentials. Results will also be available on unofficial websites, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, candidates are advised to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication.

Previously, the board had decided to promote students of Classes 6-9 and Class 11 without exams, considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh.