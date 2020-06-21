UP Board Result 2020 New Update: Class 10th And Class 12th Results On June 27

  • Home
UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will declare the results of Class 10th and Class 12th board exams late next week. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced on June 27 on the official website of the board -- upmsp.edu.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 12:29 pm IST

New Delhi:

The UPMSP Board Class 10 and UPMSP Board Class 12 results will be announced on June 27. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will host the UP Board result 2020 on its official website -- upmsp.edu.in. As per official sources, around 30 lakh students had taken the UP Board Class 10th exams and 25 lakh students had taken the UP Board Class 12th exams. The UPMSP board 2020 result will be declared for a total number of 56.11 lakh students.

Students can check the UPMSP board results 2020 on the official website of UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in. To access the UP board Class 10th and UP board Class 12th results, students can log in at the website with roll numbers mentioned on the students’ respective UP board’s admit cards.

The Uttar Pradesh Board had earlier decided to promote the students of Classes 6-9 and Class 11 without exams as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad had concluded the Class 10th and Class 12th exams as per schedule on March 6. However, the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown delayed the process of the answer sheet evaluation and UP board 2020 results declaration.

The UP Board, in 2019, had announced the Class 10th result and Class 12th results towards the end of April. The UPMSP Class 10th exam pass percentage last year was around 80.07 percent and the pass percentage of UPMSP Class 12th exam was 70.06 percent.

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board
