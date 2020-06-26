UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow At 12 Noon: Important Points

UP board Class 10 and 12 result will be declared tomorrow at 12 noon.

UP board Class 10 and 12 result will be declared tomorrow at 12 noon. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release the result for over 56 lakh students who had appeared for Class 10 and 12 exams from schools affiliated to the Board this year. Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE school students in the state can expect their result anytime within July 15.

The board will host the result on official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Students would need their exam roll number and school code to check their result.

The board has evaluated over 3 crore answer sheets this year. The evaluation process had begun on May 5.

This year, UP will be one of the few states where board exam and evaluation was held following the standard assessment norm. Many states, where board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have cancelled the remaining papers.

CBSE and CISCE, the national level education boards, have decided to release the result on the basis of the marks obtained in the papers attempted by the students so far. These boards will, however, give a chance to students to improve their scores later.

UP Class 10, 12 board exams were held from February 18 to March 6. Uttar Pradesh was among the few states to conclude the annual examinations before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed across the country.

On the first day of the exam, which was for Hindi paper, nearly 2.39 lakh students had skipped the exam. In 2019, close to 10 lakh students had failed in Hindi exam and over 7 lakh students had failed in their math exams in classes 10 and 12.

In a first, this year the UP government had launched a Twitter handle, for immediate redressal of complaints and queries. In addition to this, helpline numbers for the control room, e-mail id and toll free numbers were also made available to register exam related complaints.

As per reports, it is expected that the UP board will issue digitally signed certificates to students this year. In October 2019, the Board had made online arrangements for rectification of certificates.

In 2019, 80.07% students had cleared the UP Class 10th board exam and 70.06% students had qualified in UP board Class 12th exam.

Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur had topped the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 exam in 2019, scoring 97.17 per cent. Tanu Tomar was the Class 12 topper and had secured 97.8%.

Students need minimum 35 per cent marks to pass in the UP board exam. Those who do not pass will have the option to apply for improvement or compartment exam.

Soon after the declaration of Class 10 and 12 result, admission process for intermediate and undergraduate courses will commence. Students are suggested to check the official websites for details regarding the online application process, fee, deadline, etc.