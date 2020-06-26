UP Board Result 2020 On June 27 @ upresults.nic.in

  • Home
UP Board Result Date 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will declare Class 10 and Class 12 results tomorrow, June 27, at 12 noon. Results will be available on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will declare high school or Class 10 and intermediate or Class 12 final results tomorrow, June 27, at 12 noon. Results will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. UP board result 2020 will be available on the official websites of the board, upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. Alternatively, some private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the UP board results. Candidates, however, are advised to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication.

“Results of high school and intermediate final exams conducted by UPMSP will be announced tomorrow, June 27, at 12 noon, from the Lucknow Media Centre, in presence of UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma,” Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director of Secondary Education, said in a statement.


This year, UP Board results have been delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Exams for 30 lakh Class 10 students and 26 lakh Class 12 students were held from February 18 to March 6 but due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of coronavirus, evaluation of answer sheets had been disrupted.

Last year, results were declared on April 27. Pass percentage of Class 10 board exams in 2019 was 80.07 per cent. For Class 10, the pass percentage of was70.06 per cent.

