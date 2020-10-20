UPMSP Result: Classes 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Results Declared

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 improvement and compartment exam results and Class 12 compartment exam results at upmsp.edu.in. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 UPMSP improvement exams is 99.94 per cent, Class 10 UP board compartment exam is 93.39 per cent and UPMSP Class 12 compartment exams is 95.07 per cent. The board had released the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results on June 27. The overall pass percentage this year in UPMSP Class 10 was 83.31 per cent and Class 12 was 74.63 per cent.

Students of UPMSP Class 10 who wanted to improve their marks were allowed to appear for a single subject for the improvement test and for compartment exam, in one of the two failed subjects. As many as 15,639 students registered for the UPMSP improvement exams. However, 14,250 students took the UP board improvement exams. The pass percentage among the male candidates at UPMSP Class 10 improvement exams is 99.96, and among the female candidates is 99.89.

UPMSP Compartment Exam Results - To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link -- Class 10 Compartment Exam Results or Class 12 Compartment exam results

Step 3: On the next window, select district, enter roll number and security code

Step 4: Submit and access UPMSP result 2020

As per data released by the board, out of the total 155 students who registered for the UPMSP compartment exams 2020, 121 students took the UP board compartment exams. The pass percentage among the male candidates at UPMSP Class 10 compartment exams is 95.29 and among the female candidates is 88.89.

Students of Class 12, Humanities, Commerce and Science background who were placed in the compartment category were allowed to appear for the UPMSP Class 12 compartment exams. Out of the total 17,504 students who registered for the UPMSP Class 12 compartment exams 2020, 16,884 students took the UP board compartment exams. As many as 16,051 students cleared the UPMSP Class 12 exams. The pass percentage among the male candidates at UPMSP Class 12 compartment exams is 95.53 and among the female candidates is 94.69.

The UPMSP statement issued for the purpose also said that students who have qualified in the UP board Class 10 compartment and improvement exams can take admission in Class 11 Uttar Pradesh board schools till October 31.