  • Home
  • Education
  • UP Board Result 2020: Class 10, Class 12 Results Show Increase In Pass Percentage

UP Board Result 2020: Class 10, Class 12 Results Show Increase In Pass Percentage

UP Board Result 2020: In Class 12, girls have done significantly better than boys, achieving a pass percentage of 81.96% compared to the boys’ 68.88%.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 27, 2020 1:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Declared
UP Board Result 2020: Riya Jain Is UP Board Class 10th Topper With 96.67%
UP Board Result For Over 50 Lakh Students Today
UP Board Result 2020: 3 Easy Steps To Download UPMSP Class 10th Result
UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 Today At Upresults.nic.in
UP Board Result 2020 To Be Announced Today, Check Details Here
UP Board Result 2020: Class 10, Class 12 Results Show Increase In Pass Percentage
UP Board Result 2020: Girls do better
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result declared today by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has seen an increase in overall pass percentage in both years compared to the previous year. The UP Board pass percentage in high school, or Class 10, is 83.31% which is higher than last year when the overall pass percentage was at 80.07%. The UP Board Class 12 pass percentage this year is at 74.63% which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the intermediate, or UP Board class 12, pass percentage of 72.43% in 2019.

In Class 10, girls have scored higher than boys with a pass percentage of 87.29% compares to the pass percentage of boys which stands at 79.88. This year, girls have performed better than boys in the UP Board Class 12th as well. The overall percentage among girls is at 81.96%, a significant difference from the boys’ overall percentage which stands at 68.88%. Out of the 13,92,675 boys and 10,91,804 girls that have appeared for the exams, 9,59,223 boys and 8,94,876 girls have passed.

“Girls have leaped ahead", said Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma about girls' performance in the UP board results. The Class 10, or high school, UP Board topper is a girl, Riya Jain, from Baghpat.


Click here for more Education News
UP Board result class 10 Up board result class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Board Result 2020 Announced; Girls Perform Better Than Boys: Live Update
UP Board Result 2020 Announced; Girls Perform Better Than Boys: Live Update
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Declared
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Declared
UP Board Result 2020: Riya Jain Is UP Board Class 10th Topper With 96.67%
UP Board Result 2020: Riya Jain Is UP Board Class 10th Topper With 96.67%
Anurag Malik Tops UP Board Class 12 Exam With 97 Per Cent Marks
Anurag Malik Tops UP Board Class 12 Exam With 97 Per Cent Marks
UP Board Result 2020 Declared: 10 Important Points Students Should Know
UP Board Result 2020 Declared: 10 Important Points Students Should Know
.......................... Advertisement ..........................