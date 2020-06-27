UP Board Result 2020: Class 10, Class 12 Results Show Increase In Pass Percentage

Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Result 2020: Girls do better

The UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result declared today by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has seen an increase in overall pass percentage in both years compared to the previous year. The UP Board pass percentage in high school, or Class 10, is 83.31% which is higher than last year when the overall pass percentage was at 80.07%. The UP Board Class 12 pass percentage this year is at 74.63% which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the intermediate, or UP Board class 12, pass percentage of 72.43% in 2019.

In Class 10, girls have scored higher than boys with a pass percentage of 87.29% compares to the pass percentage of boys which stands at 79.88. This year, girls have performed better than boys in the UP Board Class 12th as well. The overall percentage among girls is at 81.96%, a significant difference from the boys’ overall percentage which stands at 68.88%. Out of the 13,92,675 boys and 10,91,804 girls that have appeared for the exams, 9,59,223 boys and 8,94,876 girls have passed.

“Girls have leaped ahead", said Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma about girls' performance in the UP board results. The Class 10, or high school, UP Board topper is a girl, Riya Jain, from Baghpat.



