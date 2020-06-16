UPMSP result 2020 on June 27

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will declare the UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 results on June 27. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma who also holds the secondary education portfolio, had said the UP Board result 2020 date has been fixed and it will be declared on June 27. The UP Board Class 10 exams and UP Board Class 12 exams were concluded as per schedule by March 6. However, the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown had delayed the process of Class 10th and Class 12th UP Board answer sheet evaluation.

As per official sources, more than 30.24 lakh students had taken the Class 10 UP board exams and 25.86 lakh students had taken the Class 12 UP board exams. The UP board result 2020 will be declared for a total number of 56.11 lakh students.

The board, earlier, had promoted the students of Classes 6-9 and Class 11 without conducting the remaining papers of the final exams. The UP board exams had to be postponed as a precautionary measure to fight the spread of coronavirus.

In 2019, the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Board had declared the Class 10th result and Class 12th result on April 27. Around 80.07 percent students had cleared the UP board Class 10th exam and 70.06 percent students the UP board’s Class 12th exam.

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 Board results 2020 will be released on the official website of the UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in. Students can check their Class 10 results and Class 12 results using the roll numbers mentioned on the UP board’s admit cards.