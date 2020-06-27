UP Board Result 2020: Board Used 1.9 Lakh Voice Recorders, CCTV Cameras To Control Cheating

Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Result 2020: 1.9 lakh audio recorders, cctv cameras used

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has declared the UP Board Class 10, Class 12 result today. This year’s exams were conducted under heavy security measures including the use of 1.9 lakh voice recorders and CCTV cameras to prevent cheating, the board said. The board had also set up a national-level control centre to monitor India’s largest school board exams. The exams were held in 7,783 exam centres across the state. The UP Board Class 10 pass percentage this year is at 83.31% and the Class 12 pass percentage is at 74.63%.

Since 2018, the UPMSP has taken stringent measures to control exam malpractices in a state once notorious for cheating cases. This year, for the first time, the board introduced colour-coded answer sheets to prevent cheating by switching the answer sheets. They used four colours.

UPMSP, in an official notification, said: “In a first, High school and intermediate exams for all subjects were conducted without cheating by March 6, in a record 15 days.” This year, 30,24,480 students registered for the UP board class 10 exam and 25,86,339 registered for the UP Board Class 12 exams. The overall number of registered students was 56,10,819.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio released the UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result today. Candidates can access UP Board results from official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, by using their roll numbers. Some private portals, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net are also hosting the results.