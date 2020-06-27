Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Result Today At 12 Noon

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, the conducting body of Class 10 or high school final and Class 12 or higher secondary final exams, will declare UP Board Result 2020 today. This year, results will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of the secondary education department. UP Board results will be available from 12 noon, on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, UP Board Result 2020 has been delayed. Last year, results were declared on April 27.

The exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted from February 18 to March 6, 2020 but the evaluation process was disrupted by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. As many as 56 lakh students have been waiting for their UP Board results. In 2019 results, 10th exam pass percentage was 80.07 per cent and the pass percentage of UP Board Class 12th exam was 70.06 per cent.

Apart from the official website, UP Board result will also be available on unofficial websites, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, candidates are advised to verify their results from an official website for authentication. Previously, UPMSP had decided to promote students of Classes 6-9 and Class 11, considering the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.