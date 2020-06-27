  • Home
  • Education
  • UP Board Result 2020 To Be Announced Today, Check Details Here

UP Board Result 2020 To Be Announced Today, Check Details Here

UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will declare results of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams today, on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 27, 2020 7:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

UP Board Result 2020 Date And Time Confirmed: Check Details Here
UP Board 2020: More Than 50 Lakh Students Await UPMSP Class 10 And Class 12 Results
UP Board Result 2020 On June 27, Check Details Here
UPMSP Board Result 2020: Class 10th And Class 12th Results Soon
UP Board Result 2020: Class 10 and Class 12 Results On June 27
UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad To Announce Class 10, 12 Result Today
UP Board Result 2020 To Be Announced Today, Check Details Here
UP Board Result Today At 12 Noon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, the conducting body of Class 10 or high school final and Class 12 or higher secondary final exams, will declare UP Board Result 2020 today. This year, results will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of the secondary education department. UP Board results will be available from 12 noon, on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, UP Board Result 2020 has been delayed. Last year, results were declared on April 27.

The exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted from February 18 to March 6, 2020 but the evaluation process was disrupted by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. As many as 56 lakh students have been waiting for their UP Board results. In 2019 results, 10th exam pass percentage was 80.07 per cent and the pass percentage of UP Board Class 12th exam was 70.06 per cent.

Apart from the official website, UP Board result will also be available on unofficial websites, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, candidates are advised to verify their results from an official website for authentication. Previously, UPMSP had decided to promote students of Classes 6-9 and Class 11, considering the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Click here for more Education News
UP Board results up board result 2020 UP Board Class 10 Result UP Board Class 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Board Result 2020 For Class 10, 12 Today : Live Update
UP Board Result 2020 For Class 10, 12 Today : Live Update
UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad To Announce Class 10, 12 Result Today
UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad To Announce Class 10, 12 Result Today
Differently Abled Class 10 Student Wins Accolade In Karnataka
Differently Abled Class 10 Student Wins Accolade In Karnataka
UP Board Result 2020 Date And Time Confirmed: Check Details Here
UP Board Result 2020 Date And Time Confirmed: Check Details Here
CBSE To Announce Result In July; Optional Improvement Exam Later
CBSE To Announce Result In July; Optional Improvement Exam Later
.......................... Advertisement ..........................