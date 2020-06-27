UP Board Result 2020: 87 HS (Class 10) And 47 Intermediate (Class 12) Schools Record Zero Pass Percentage

Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Result : 134 Schools Record Zero Pass Percentage

In the UP Board Result 2020, declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, today, there are 87 High Schools and 47 Intermediate schools that have zero students who have cleared the UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 exams. Among the High Schools, most schools have single figure student registration numbers with a school in Ghazipur having the most with 35 students. Seven schools among these had only a single student registered for the exams.

It is a similar story among Intermediate schools where most schools have registration numbers in single figures, with the highest being a school in Azamgarh with 31 students. Among the 47 schools, five of them had only one student registered for the exam.

In both Intermediate and High Schools, excluding five, all other schools had the number of students appearing for exams in single digits.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has declared the UP Board Class 10, Class 12 result today. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio released the UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result today. This year, Total 83.3 % class 10 students and 74.63% class 12 students have passed this year.

Candidates can access UP Board results from official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, by using their roll numbers. Some private portals, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net are also hosting the results.

This year’s exams were conducted under heavy security measures including the use of 1.4 lakh voice recorders and CCTV cameras to prevent cheating, the board said. The board had also set up a national-level control centre to monitor India’s largest school board exams. The exams were held in 7,783 exam centres across the state.