Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Result 2020: Class 12 results to be announced soon

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will release the UP Board Class 12th Result at 12 noon. Students can access the UPMSP Class 12 results from the official website of the board -- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in and some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net.Students accessing the UP board Class 12 results from these private portals are, however, advised to cross check with official sources for the authentication. The results will be announced by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and the result link will go live soon after the announcement.

As many as 26 lakh students appeared for the UP board Class 12 exams this year. UPMSP is one of the few boards in the country to conclude the Class 12th exams as per schedule. Many boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had to cancel their exams due to the lockdown induced and the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Here are the steps to check UPMSP result 2020 through the official websites.

STEP 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

STEP 2: On the designated UPMSP Class 12 result link, insert the roll number and school code as provided in the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th admit card

STEP 3: Submit and view the Class 12 UP board result

In 2019, the UP Board had announced the Class 12 result towards the end of April. The pass percentage of UP Board Class 12th exam last year was 70.06 percent.