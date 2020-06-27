Image credit: Shutterstock UPMSP Class 10th result 2020 is available on upresults.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 results will be declared soon. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will publish the UP Board Class 10th result from the Lucknow Media Centre at 12 noon. Along with the official website of UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 results will also be declared on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, students accessing the results from the private portals are advised to cross check the UP board 10 result 2020 and tally with the official sources for authentication. Students can also access the results through SMS, the details of which are given below.

The Class 10 UP board exams concluded as per schedule in March. UPMSP is one of the few boards in the country to conclude their board exams as per schedule. However, the lockdown delayed the evaluation process and declaration of the UPMSP 2020 result. In 2019, the UPMSP board had declared the Class 10th result towards the end of April. The UP board Class 10th pass percentage last year was 80.07 per cent.

Follow the steps given below to access the result through the official website.

STEP 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

STEP 2: On the designated UP board Class 10 result link, insert the roll number and school code as provided in the UPMSP Class 10th admit card

STEP 3: Submit and view the Class 10 UP board result

To access the UP Board Result 2020 through SMS, students have to send UP10 <space> Roll number to 56263.

As many as 30 lakh students await the UP Board Class 10 results. The Class 10 UPMSP board 2020 examinations were conducted in various centres across the state