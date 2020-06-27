UP Board Result 2020: Important Points Students Should Know

UP Board result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP (also known as UP Board) will declare Intermediate or Class 12 and High School or Class 10 results today. The UP Board results are being released for more 50 lakh students who appeared for the Board exams in February and March this year before the announcement of nation-wide lockdown which was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UP Board result will be released by the Parishad by today afternoon on the official results’ portal. Both UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result will be released online in the afternoon today.





UP Board result: 10 important points students should know





Here are some important points about UP Board results students should know:

UP Board result: When to check

According to a notification released by the Board, the both UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result will be released at 12 noon on June 27, i.e. today.

UP Board result: Where to check

The results are expected to be released on the official websites of the UP Board; upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, the UP Board results will be released online on third party private portals like examresults.net.

UP Board result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website; upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the respective results’ link of UP Board 10th result or UP Board 12th result

Step 3: Enter your registration details on the next page

Step 4: Check your results after submitting the details

UP Board result: Direct links

Download your UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result from the direct links provided here:

UP Board 10th result

UP Board 12th result

UP Board result: Compartment rules

Those who fail in one paper will be allowed to appear for compartment exam while those who fail in two exams will get an opportunity to appear for improvement exam, reports Hindustan Times.

From this year, the daily has also reported that, the UP Board has decided not to denote ‘compartment’ in the marksheet-cum-pass certificate of the students who fail in one subject.

UP Board result: Marks you need to pass the exam

Students need minimum 35 per cent marks to pass in the UP board exam. Those who do not pass will have the option to apply for improvement or compartment exam.

UP Board result: What’s next

Soon after the declaration of Class 10 and 12 result, admission process for intermediate and undergraduate courses will commence. Students are suggested to check the official websites for details regarding the online application process, fee, deadline, etc.

UP Board result: Digital certificates

As per reports, it is expected that the UP board will issue digitally signed certificates to students this year. In October 2019, the Board had made online arrangements for rectification of certificates.

In a first, this year the UP government had launched a Twitter handle, for immediate redressal of complaints and queries. In addition to this, helpline numbers for the control room, e-mail id and toll free numbers were also made available to register exam related complaints.

UP Board result: what happened last year

In 2019, close to 10 lakh students had failed in Hindi exam and over 7 lakh students had failed in their math exams in classes 10 and 12.

In 2019, 80.07% students had cleared the UP Class 10th board exam and 70.06% students had qualified in UP board Class 12th exam.

Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur had topped the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 exam in 2019, scoring 97.17 per cent. Tanu Tomar was the Class 12 topper and had secured 97.8%.

UP Board result: Why your results are delayed

Evaluation process in the state was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed across the country. UP Class 10, 12 board exams were held from February 18 to March 6. Uttar Pradesh was among the few states to conclude the annual examinations before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed across the country.