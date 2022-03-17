UP Board Releases UPMSP 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022; Direct Link, How To Download

UPMSP release Class 10, 12 UP board exam admit card

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam admit cards 2022. The UPMSP admit card 2022 for Madhyamik and Intermediate board exams are available on the official website-- upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Classes 10 and 12 exams 2022 are scheduled to be held from March 24, and will continue till April 12. The Class 10 UP Board exams will start with the Hindi paper on the first day, while UPMSP Class 12 exams will start with the Military Science and Hindi papers.

The exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 8 am to 11:15 am, the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. All the Class 10 UP Board exam papers will be held in the morning shift.

Students will have to collect their board exam admit cards from the respective schools and inter colleges. Only the school heads/ principals will have access to download the UP admit cards from the official website.

Candidates are advised to carry the UP Board exam admit card to the examination centre. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear for exams.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website-- upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Enter your login credentials.

The UP Board admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

According to the UP board, a total of 51,92,689 students will take the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams this year. While 27,81,654 students of Class 10 have registered, 24,11,035 students of Class 12 will appear for board exams this year.