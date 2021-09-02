UP Board Releases 30% Reduced Syllabus, Model Papers For Classes 9-12

  • Home
The UPMSP has published a class-wise list of chapters, topics that have been deleted from the syllabus. 2022 UP board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be based on this reduced syllabus.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 2, 2021 5:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UPMSP has also published model question papers for Classes 9-12 final exams
Image credit: Shutterstock

UPMSP UP board exam 2022: Considering the academic loss caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) has decided to reduce the syllabus of Class 9, Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 for the 2021-22 academic year by 30 per cent. The UPMSP has published a class-wise list of chapters, topics that have been deleted from the syllabus. 2022 UP board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be based on this reduced syllabus.

UPMSP has also published model question papers for Classes 9-12 final exams.

The UPMSP in August announced the 2021-22 academic calendar according to which Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022 will be conducted in February-March.

Class 10, 12 theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March, 2022 and Practicals will begin in the third week of February.

UP board Class 10, 12 half-yearly exams will be conducted in November, 2021 – practicals from the second week and theory exams from the third week. Results will be published by the second week of December.

Teaching-learning activities for classes 9-12 will be completed by January 15.

In 2021, UPMSP, like most of the state boards, had to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 final exams, as holding offline exams was not possible amid the second wave of COVID-19. The results were declared using students’ performance in previous exams.

