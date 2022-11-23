UP Board Re-Opens UPMSP 10th, 12th Exam Form 2023 Correction Window; Check Editable Fields

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exam Form 2023 correction window reopen

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has re-opened the correction window for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam form 2023. UPMSP has stated in its release that in order to avoid difficulties in the smooth conduct of the board examinations, the UP board is giving additional time to concerned schools to make necessary corrections in the UPMSP 10th, 12th exam form till November 28, 2022. The regular and private students who will take the UP board exam 2023 must verify details in their applications and inform school heads for corrections (if required).

Don't Miss: UP Board Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

UPMSP has directed the heads of all the schools to thoroughly check the educational details of all the candidates registered for the UP board exam for 2022-23 academic session as per the school records and if there is any error/discrepancy in them should be rectified accordingly. The board has also provided the correction window link on its official website-- upmsp.edu.in. Heads of the schools can log in to the correction portal by using their user ID and password.

Also Read|| Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Class 10, 12 Model Papers For 2023 Board Exams; Subject-Wise Links

UP Board 10th, 12th Exam Form 2023: Editable Fields

Students registered for the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2023 can make changes in the following details except in the date of birth already submitted.