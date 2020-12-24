UP board extends last date to apply for classes 10, 12 exams

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has extended the last date to apply for Classes 10 and 12 final examinations 2020-21 till January 5, 2020. Students who are appearing for examinations can apply at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board upmsp.edu.in. The online application forms will have to be submitted along with an examination fee and late fee till January 5. This decision has been taken with respect to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the last date for submission of applications was October 16,2020.

The respective school authorities have to upload the details regarding the number of application forms submitted, collection of late fee and information about the students on the official website by January 5 itself. They are also asked to submit a copy of nomination containing a photo of UP Board registered candidates and a copy of related treasury to the zonal offices of the council can be submitted by January 10, 2021.

The UP state has directed all the school authorities to comply with the new deadlines. The datesheets for Classes 11 and 12 final examinations have not been released yet. The UP state board also extended the deadline for submission of online exam applications for Classes 9 and 11 till January 10, 2021.

Uttar Pradesh had opened its school and colleges from December 7 while following the COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health.