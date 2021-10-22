UP Board Extends Exam Fee Submission Deadline For Classes 10, 12

UP Board extends the last date to pay exam fees for Class 10, 12 students

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the advanced registration process for the 2022 board for students of Class 9 and 11 to November 8. The board has also extended the last date to pay the examination fees along with the late fine, Rs 100, for the students of Classes 10 and 12 to November 8, midnight. Previous date for both was October 19.

Students will be required to pay the board exam fee which is Rs 500 for Class 10 regular students and for private students enrolled in UP schools, it is Rs 700. While for the Class 12 Inter regular students, the fee is Rs 600 and for private students, the fee is Rs 800.

The board has released a revised schedule for the registration and examination process. According to the revised schedule, school heads will upload the details of students on upmsp.edu.in till November 8, midnight. In case of any amendments required in details of the students, it can be changed and re-uploaded November 9 to November 14, midnight. Last date to submit a list of registered students along with their photographs to the regional office by the school head is November 18.

UPSMP has asked all the affiliated schools to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols like social distancing while registering students offline.



