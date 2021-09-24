UP Board Extends Deadline For 2022 Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration, Class 9, 11 Admission Dates

UPMSP extends registration dates for class 10, 12 board exams 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the deadline for Class 10, 12 exam registration dates and Class 9 and Class 11 admission dates for the 2022 board exams. Along with the extension of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam registration dates, UPMSP has also extended the fee submission deadline. Now students can apply for the 2022 board exams till October 6. The last date to take admission to Classes 9 and 11 is October 16.

The board exam fee for UPMSP Class 10 regular students is Rs 500 and for private students enrolled in UP schools, the board exam fee is Rs 700. While for the Class 12 Inter regular students, the fee is Rs 600 and for private students, the fee is Rs 800.

The board will also allow students to register after the last date with the payment of late fee.

The UPMSP board earlier had also announced the academic calendar for the 2021-22 session. Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted in February-March, 2022. While the theory exams is scheduled to begin in the fourth week of March, the practical papers will start in the third week of February, the board said earlier. These dates, however, can change, the board added, depending on the prevailing Covid situation during that time.

For the students of Classes 9 and 11, the pre-board practical exams will start from January 24 to January 31 and the theory exams will be held from February first week, along with home exams of Classes 9 and 11, the UPMSP said in its academic calendar.