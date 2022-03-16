  • Home
The Uttar Pradesh government said action under the National Security Act will be taken against those involved in organised copying racket in high school and intermediate exams.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 16, 2022 5:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

UP School Exams: Government To Slap NSA Against Those Involved In Copying Racket
Action under the NSA should be taken against those involved in organised copying racket, the officer said.
Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said action under the National Security Act will be taken against those involved in organised copying racket in high school and intermediate exams conducted by the UP Board of Secondary Education.

The directives were given at a meeting held by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra with all divisional commissioners, police commissioners, district magistrates and SSPs through video conferencing, an official statement said.

He directed that zonal and sector magistrates should be deputed in districts to conduct copying-free examinations and they should regularly inspect and supervise the examination centres.

Action under the NSA should be taken against those involved in organised copying racket, the officer said, adding that special attention should be paid to those spreading rumours.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla, said 51,92,689 candidates will appear for the UP board examination at 8,373 examinations centres in the state. CCTVs have been installed in each examination hall. The examinations will start from March 24.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Uttar Pradesh Board Exam UP Board Exams
