UP Board Exams 2023: Over 6 Lakh More Students To Take 10th, 12th Exams This Year

UP Board Exams 2023: Over 58 lakh (58,78,448) students applied for the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 this year, with 31.16 lakh (31,16,458) students for Class 10 and 27 lakh (27,50,871) students for Class 12 exams

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 9:15 pm IST

UP Board Exams 2023: Over 58 lakh (58,78,448) students applied for the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 this year
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UP Board Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has concluded the registration process for the Class 10, 12 exams 2023, according to UPMSP, this year over 6 lakh more students registered for the UP Board exams this year compared to last year. Over 58 lakh (58,78,448) students applied for the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 this year, with 31.16 lakh (31,16,458) students for Class 10 and 27 lakh (27,50,871) students for Class 12 exams, reports quoted UPMSP official as saying. ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 From February 15; "Datesheet Is Fake," Says Official

Out of the 31 lakh students applied for the matriculation (Class 10) exam, 31.06 lakh (31,06,156) fall under the regular category and 10,302 students in the private category. In the intermediate (12th) exam, 1.82 lakh (1,82,504) students registered in the private category. Last year, 51.92 lakh (51,92,689) students enrolled for the 10th, 12th exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Board is likely to commence the Class 10, 12 exams from March, last year the 10th, 12th exams was held from March 24. Students can check the 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule once released on the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board exam registration which was scheduled to conclude in August was closed last week, following multiple extensions. The UPMSP earlier released the result for Class 10, 12 exams; the overall pass percentage in 10th was 88.18 per cent and Class 12 was 85.33 per cent.

