UP Board Exams 2022: Over 51 lakh Register For 10th, 12th exams

UP Board Exams 2022: Over 51 lakh students applied for the Uttar Pradesh board (UPMSP) class 10, 12 board exams 2022, the registration process was concluded on December 15. According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), a total of 51.74 lakh (51,74,583) students applied for the class 10, 12 board exams, with 27.83 lakh (27,83,742) students for class 10 and 23.91 lakh (23,91,841) students for class 12.

Also, as many as 58.70 lakh (58,70,938) students applied for the both class 9 and 11 exams, with 31.92 lakh (31,92,815) students registered for the Class 9 exam, and 26.78 lakh (26,78,123) students for Class 11 exam.

In case of any amendments required in details of the students, it can be changed and re-uploaded by December 18. Last date to submit the list of registered students along with their photographs to the regional office by the school head is December 18.

Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams in 2022 will be conducted in February-March. While the theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and the UP board practical will begin in the third week of February, a UPMSP statement said.