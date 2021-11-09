UP Board Exams 2022: Over 50 Lakh Students Register For UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams

Over 50 lakh students will appear for UP board 2022 exams Class 10, 12

The Uttar Pradesh board has concluded the registration for 2022 board exams. The board this year has received over 51 lakh applications from Class 10, 12 students and from Class 9, 11 students, over 58 lakhs applications.

According to data shared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) officials, as many as 31,78,305 students have registered for UP Board 2022 Class 9th exams and 27,70,772 students have registered for Class 10 UP Board 2022 exams, as on November 8. While 26,62,303 students have registered for Class 11 exams, a total of 23,56,971 students have applied for Class 12 exams 2022 UP Board from all the streams.

The last date for the school heads to upload details of students appearing for 2022 board exams was November 8. In case of any amendments required in details of the students, it can be changed and re-uploaded between November 9 and November 14. Last date to submit the list of registered students along with their photographs to the regional office by the school head is November 18.

Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams in 2022 will be conducted in February-March. While the theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and the UP board practicals will begin in the third week of February, a UPMSP statement said.