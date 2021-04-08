UP Board Exam Date 2021 Revised; Check New Schedule For Classes 10, 12 Here
UP board exam time table 2021: The revised date sheets for UP Board Classes 10, 12 final exams have been released at upmsp.edu.in.
UP board exam date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced revised dates for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams. As per the revised UP board time table 2021, Class 10 final exams will be held between May 8 and May 25, 2021. Class 12 final exams will be conducted from May 8 to May 28. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to start on April 14. The morning shift exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 pm and afternoon shift exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The revised date sheets are available on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
As per data shared by the UPMSP, Over 56 lakh students – 29,94,312 in Class 10 and 26,09,501 in Class 12 – will appear for the exams this year.
UP Board Exam Time Table 2021: Class 12
Exam
Morning Shift
Evening Shift
May 8
---
Hindi, General Hindi
May 10
Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance
Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream)
May 11
Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
Geography, Bookkeeping and Accountancy
May 12
Military science
Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence
May 13
Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala
Economics and Commercial Geography
May 17
Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper)
Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics
May 18
Pali, Arabi, Farsi
English
May 19
Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper)
Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology
May 20
Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics
Chemistry, History
May 21
Industrial organization
Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science
May 22
Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
Biology, Mathematics
May 24
Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper)
Sociology
May 25
Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section)
Physics, Economics
May 27
Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper)
Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry
May 28
Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper)
Political Science
UP Board Exam Date 2021: Class 10
Date
Exam
May 8
Hindi, Primary Hindi
May 10
Pali, Arbi, Farsi, Music
May 11
Home Science
May 12
Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer
May 13
Sanskrit, Music instrumental
May 17
English
May 18
Commerce, Sewing
May 19
Social science
May 20
Agriculture, Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES
May 22
Science
May 24
Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali
May 25
Maths