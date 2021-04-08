  • Home
UP board exam time table 2021: The revised date sheets for UP Board Classes 10, 12 final exams have been released at upmsp.edu.in.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 8, 2021 4:17 pm IST

UPMSP UP Board exam time table 2021: As per the new date sheet, Classes 10, 12 final exams will begin on May 8 (representational photo)
UP board exam date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced revised dates for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams. As per the revised UP board time table 2021, Class 10 final exams will be held between May 8 and May 25, 2021. Class 12 final exams will be conducted from May 8 to May 28. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to start on April 14. The morning shift exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 pm and afternoon shift exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The revised date sheets are available on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

As per data shared by the UPMSP, Over 56 lakh students – 29,94,312 in Class 10 and 26,09,501 in Class 12 – will appear for the exams this year.

UP Board Exam Time Table 2021: Class 12

Exam

Morning Shift

Evening Shift

May 8

---

Hindi, General Hindi

May 10

Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance

Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream)

May 11

Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

Geography, Bookkeeping and Accountancy


May 12

Military science

Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence

May 13

Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala

Economics and Commercial Geography

May 17

Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper)

Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics

May 18

Pali, Arabi, Farsi

English

May 19

Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper)

Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology

May 20

Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics

Chemistry, History

May 21

Industrial organization

Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

May 22

Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic

Biology, Mathematics

May 24

Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper)

Sociology

May 25

Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section)

Physics, Economics

May 27

Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper)

Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry

May 28

Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper)

Political Science


UP Board Exam Date 2021: Class 10

Date

Exam

May 8

Hindi, Primary Hindi

May 10

Pali, Arbi, Farsi, Music

May 11

Home Science

May 12

Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer

May 13

Sanskrit, Music instrumental

May 17

English

May 18

Commerce, Sewing

May 19

Social science

May 20

Agriculture, Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES

May 22

Science

May 24

Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali

May 25

Maths


UP Board Exam Time Table 2021: Class 10, Class 12 (Revised)

UP Board Class 10 UP Board Date Sheet UP Board Exam Dates
