UP board exam date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced revised dates for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams. As per the revised UP board time table 2021, Class 10 final exams will be held between May 8 and May 25, 2021. Class 12 final exams will be conducted from May 8 to May 28. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to start on April 14. The morning shift exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 pm and afternoon shift exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The revised date sheets are available on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

As per data shared by the UPMSP, Over 56 lakh students – 29,94,312 in Class 10 and 26,09,501 in Class 12 – will appear for the exams this year.

UP Board Exam Time Table 2021: Class 12

Exam Morning Shift Evening Shift May 8 --- Hindi, General Hindi May 10 Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream) May 11 Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Geography, Bookkeeping and Accountancy

May 12 Military science Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence May 13 Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala Economics and Commercial Geography May 17 Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper) Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics May 18 Pali, Arabi, Farsi English May 19 Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper) Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology May 20 Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics Chemistry, History May 21 Industrial organization Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science May 22 Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic Biology, Mathematics May 24 Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper) Sociology May 25 Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section) Physics, Economics May 27 Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper) Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry May 28 Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper) Political Science





UP Board Exam Date 2021: Class 10

Date Exam May 8 Hindi, Primary Hindi May 10 Pali, Arbi, Farsi, Music May 11 Home Science May 12 Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer May 13 Sanskrit, Music instrumental May 17 English May 18 Commerce, Sewing May 19 Social science May 20 Agriculture, Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES May 22 Science May 24 Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali May 25 Maths





