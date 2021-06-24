  • Home
UP Board Class 10, 12 Results, Mark Sheets Expected In July

The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 20 announced the assessment criteria to evaluate students of Classes 10 and 12.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 24, 2021 10:19 am IST

Uttar Pradesh government had announced 10th, 12th marking scheme on June 20
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh board is expected to release the Classes 10 and 12 results next month. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma has instructed the board to release mark sheets in July, according to local reports. The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 20 announced the assessment criteria to evaluate students of Classes 10 and 12. Mr Dinesh Sharma had then said that to calculate the UP Board Class 12 results under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP), 50 per cent of marks obtained in Class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in Class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of Class 12 will be considered.

Recommended: Attempt Free JEE Main Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here 

For the students of Class 10, 50 per cent of marks obtained in Class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board examinations of Class 10 will be taken into account.

A total number of 56,04,628 students have registered for the board examinations in 2021.

As many as 29,94,312 students have registered for Class 10 board exams, which includes 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees.

For Class 12 board exams, 26,10,316 students have registered. This includes 25,17,658 institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees, Mr Sharma informed.

The state government has constituted an 11-member committee to make the formula for Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board students. The committee received nearly 3,910 suggestions in this regard.

The deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh had also informed that there will be no merit list for the 2021 examination and the students who wish to appear in the improvement examination, can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee.

