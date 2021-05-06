"Will Discuss And Decide": UP Board Official On Holding Class 10, 12 Board Exams

Uttar Pradesh government is yet to decide UP Board exam dates for Class 10 and 12

Uttar Pradesh government had postponed Classes 10 and 12 board examinations a month ago and the authorities are yet to decide whether these exams will be cancelled amid a surge in coronavirus cases. “So far, no decision has been taken on the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The government will discuss and decide on this. The exams had already been put on hold a month ago,” Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) told Careers360.

At the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a decision was also taken to extend the closure of schools till May 15. School teachers in Uttar Pradesh have also been allowed to work from home till May 20.

Uttar Pradesh continues to report a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and fatalities — 2,62,474 active infections and 14,151 deaths so far.

UP Board exams were postponed soon after the Centre decided to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams and defer for those in Class 12. Several states followed the suit by either cancelling or postponing the board examination for students of Class 10 and 12.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikhsa Parishad (UPMSP) had released the revised date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams, according to which, the examinations were slated to be held from May 8 to May 28. Initially, the exams were to commence on April 24 but the board had decided to postpone it.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Out of the total registrations, as many as 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 UPMSP exams.

The number of female applicants in the UP Board exams have also increased from last year. 13,20,290 female students have applied for Class 12 board examinations and 11,35,730 female students have applied for Class 10 examinations this year.