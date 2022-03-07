UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Class 12 Soon; Paper Pattern, Syllabus

UP Board Class 12 exam date sheet soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to release the UP board exam date sheet 2022 Class 12. As soon as the UP board exam date sheet 2022 Class 12 is released, students will be able to access and download the time table from upmsp.edu.in. Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams in 2022 were scheduled to be conducted in February-March. However, the board has not issued any date sheet soon.

The UPMSP has published a class-wise list of chapters, topics that have been deleted from the syllabus. 2022 UP board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be based on this reduced syllabus.

UP board syllabus of Class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th pdf 2020-21

UP board exam 2022 model question papers

Over 51 lakh students have applied for Uttar Pradesh board (UPMSP) Class 10, 12 board exams 2022. The registration process ended on December 15.

According to the UPMSP, a total of 27.83 lakh (27,83,742) students of Class 10 and 23.91 lakh (23,91,841) students of Class 12 have registered for board exams this year.

UP Board earlier said that UPMSP would conduct three internal assessments in the last week of August, October and January for students of Classes 9 and 10. The pre-board exams were scheduled to be held in February, while the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 would be held between the first and third week of March.

Reports earlier also suggested that the UP Board students would witness three to four types of exams- monthly exams, quarterly exams, half-yearly exams and final Board exams.

The monthly examination will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The internal assessment will be held every alternative month and its result will be sent to the Board.