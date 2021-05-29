UPMSB is expected to announce UP Board Class 10, 12 exam dates soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce its final decision on Classes 10 and 12 board examinations soon. UP Board had postponed examinations a month ago as the Covid crisis worsened across the state. On May 26, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, has said that the state is monitoring the COVID-19 situation at the moment and a final decision on UP Board exams will likely be taken by end of this month after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

UP Board has already allocated 8,513 centres for board exams and got the question papers printed. “We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies and allocated 8,513 centres to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing the COVID situation. We'll discuss with CM and final decision will likely be taken by end of this month,” Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said.

Further, Mr Sharma said that in a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held on May 23, 90 per cent of the states were of the opinion that the 12th board exams should be conducted as Class 12 marks are considered for higher education.

“In the meeting with Rajnath Singh, 90% of states demanded to conduct 12th exams as 12th's result is counted in further education of a student. We've discussed our situation with Centre,” Mr Sharma added.

On May 26, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh also pointed that the state has conducted panchayat polls and it won’t be difficult to hold board exams. “When education department will finalise (dates for 12th board exams) then health department will see how to maintain COVID protocols in [exam] centres. We've conducted panchayat polls and other programmes following COVID protocols. So, it won't be difficult for us,” Mr Singh said.