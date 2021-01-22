Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Exam 2021 Date: Class 12 Practical Exams From February 3 Under CCTV Surveillance

UP Board Exam 2021: The first session of practical exams for Intermediate or Class 12 students of Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 3 and end on February 12, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said on Thursday. In the first session, exams will be held in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakut, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti zones. In the second session, which will take place from February 13 to 22, exams will be held in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

Practical exams in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. The board has directed school principals to preserve the recordings which they will need to produce, if asked.

Other information related to UP Board practical exams will be available at regional centres of the board. 50% of the marks in practicals will be from internal assessments.

UP Board Class 10 practical exam

Like last year, UP Board Class 10 practical marks will be based on internal evaluation or project work. The principal of schools will have to submit practical or internal evaluation marks on the official website, upmsp.edu.in from January 25, 2021.

The board is expected to release theory exam time tables soon. When released, it will be available on the official website of the board.

Registration for UP board exam 2021, which was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ended on January 5.

As many as 56,03,813 students have registered to appear in UP board both Class 10 and 12 final exams this year.