  • UP Board Exam 2023: Class 10 Exam Model Question Papers Out At Upmsp.edu

UP Board Exam 2023: Class 10 Exam Model Question Papers Out At Upmsp.edu

UPMSP has released the Class 10 board exam 2023 model question papers on the official website– upmsp.edu.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 31, 2022 4:42 pm IST

UP Class 10 board exam 2023 model question papers released.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP Class 10 Board Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 board exam 2023 model question papers. Students who will appear in the Class 10 board exam can check and download the model question paper through the official website– upmsp.edu.

Latest: UP Board Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Recommended: UP Board Class 10 Model paper 2022-23 & Marking Scheme (In Hindi).Download Now

Don't Miss: UP Board Class 10th Syllabus 2023. Check Now

The model question paper of Mathematica, Science, Home Science, Hindi, Science, Social Science, Computer, Agriculture and others are released. The UP board is likely to publish model question papers soon for the rest of the subjects of Class 10 and Classes 9, 11 and 12 exams.

UP Board Class 10 Exam Model Question Papers Direct Link

This year a total of 58,78,448 students applied for the Class 10, and 12 exams with 31,16,458 students for Class 10 and 27,50,871 students for the Class 12 exams. Out of the 31,16,458 students who applied for the UP Board Class 10 examination, 31,06,156 students fall under the regular category and 10,302 students in the private category.

The Uttar Pradesh Board is expected to conduct the Class 10 examinations in March 2023. In the following months, the board is also likely to declare the date and timing for the UP board exam 2023. Students can check and download the board exam schedule once it is published on the official website of UPMSP.

