Image credit: Shutterstock The next academic year will begin in April, 2022 (representational)

UP board 10th, 12th exam 2022: Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022 will be conducted in February-March, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said in the 2021-22 academic calendar. Theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and Practicals will begin in the third week of February, it said. The academic calendar, however, is tentative and can change depending on the Covid situation.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

Physical teaching-learning activities in Uttar Pradesh schools resumed on August 16 for Classes 9 to 12. The UPMSP said half-yearly examinations will be conducted in November, 2021 – practicals from the second week and theory exams from the third week.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Half-yearly exam results will be published on the UP board website by the second week of December.

Teaching-learning activities for the board exam batch and classes 9, 11 will be completed by January 15 in online or offline mode, the board said.

Pre-board practical exams for the 2022 UP board exam students will take place from January 24 to 31 and theory exams will be conducted from February first week, along with home exams of Classes 9 and 11, the UPMSP said in its academic calendar.

The next academic year will begin in April, 2022.

Most of the state and central education boards had to scrap written exams this year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and declare Class 10, Class 12 results using alternative methods.

To avoid such a situation again, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct the 2022 board exams in two terms with 50 per cent of the syllabus in each term. The UPMSP, however, will continue with the existing pattern of one board exam.