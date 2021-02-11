UP Board Exam 2021 Preparation Tips To Score Over 90 Marks

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the dates for UP Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 on UP board official website upmspedu.in. The board exams will begin on April 24 for both classes. They will be held in the pen-and-paper mode at the designated examination centres. The first board exams for both classes will be Hindi. As per UPMSP, over 56 Lakh students- 29,94,312 in Class 10 and 26,09,501 in Class 12 will appear for the state board exams.

As per the Class 10 UP board exams date sheet, the students will not get any gaps between Computer (April 28), Economics(April 29), and English(April 30) subjects. Further there is no gap between the Social Science(May 3), Information Technology (May 4) and Science (May 5) papers.

The Class 12 UP board exams students will also get mostly one or two days gap between each paper, hence they must prepare in advance rather than relying on the mid-exams gaps.

UP Board exams Class 12 syllabus

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UP board had reduced the exam syllabus by 30 percent to compensate for the loss of physical classes.

It shared the reduce board exams syllabus on its website.

Class 12 reduced board exams syllabus

UP Board exams Class 10 syllabus

The UP Board has eliminated certain topics from each subject to reduce the pressure on the board exams students. The board exams candidates must prepare accordingly.

Class 10 reduced board exams syllabus

Hence, the students must follow some tips to efficiently prepare for the board exams in advance and not rely on the mid-exams gaps.

Here are some tips to help the board exams students to score above 90 percent without taking any stress.

Understand the syllabus and topics

To begin with the exam preparation, the students must go through the list of topics in each subject to get a fair idea about what all areas they have to cover. They can mark the most important topics and begin preparing them first. This choice may also depend on the length of the topics and its weightage in the exams. The UP board Class 12 syllabus 2021 has been released on the UPMSP website.

Understand the concepts thoroughly

It is important for the UP board exams students to thoroughly understand the concepts and gain clarity than just memorizing them. It would help the students to attempt application based questions.

Learn Science, Mathematics formulae

The students must make a list of formulae in Maths and Science and learn them separately. This would help them to quickly attempt the questions. At the same time, understand the various applications of these formulae in different situations.

Solve UP board sample papers

The UP Board has released a set of sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The students can attempt those sample papers to understand the question paper pattern and the marking scheme.

Take short breaks to refresh mind

Often the board exams students tend to sit for longer hours to complete their syllabus which can lead to fatigue and lack of concentration. It is advisable that the students must accommodate short breaks in their time table to refresh their mind. It would also help them to understand the concepts faster and study with more concentration.

Stay calm and stress free

The students often get stressed out while preparing for the subjects at a time. It is advisable that they must start their preparation now itself so that they would not have to face the last-minute anxiety. Try taking a walk or do mild exercise each day to remain physically fit and calm.

UP Board will be releasing the board exams admit cards soon on their website.