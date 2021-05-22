UP Board Exam 2021: No Decision Yet To Pass 10th Students Without Exam, Says UPMSP

Image credit: Shutterstock No decision yet to pass UP board 10th students without exam: UPMSP (representational)

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has not taken any decision yet to promote Class 10 students without board exams. The board had postponed Classes 10 and 12 board exams a month ago and the authorities are yet to take a call on whether these exams will be cancelled amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Recently, some reports claimed that the board is preparing to announce cancellation of Class 10 exams. However, UPMSP Secretary Divya Kant Shukla has said the board is yet to take a call in this regard.

“No decision has been taken,” Mr Shukla said when asked if the board will promote Class 10 students without exams.

Fake Datesheet

Earlier this week, the UP Board warned students against a fake date sheet doing rounds on social media. Classes 10, 12 board exams will begin on June 5.

“It is informed that the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the year 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations will be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is absolutely fake. FIR will be registered against those who have circulated this fake news,” the Board Secretary had clarified.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Classes 10 and 12 board exams this year. Out of the total registered students, 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 and 26,09,501 for Class 10 final exams.