  • Home
  • Education
  • UP Board Exam 2021: No Decision Yet To Pass 10th Students Without Exam, Says UPMSP

UP Board Exam 2021: No Decision Yet To Pass 10th Students Without Exam, Says UPMSP

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has not taken any decision yet to promote Class 10 students without board exams.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 22, 2021 5:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

UP Board Exams 2021: 10th, 12th Exam Highlights, Major Announcements So Far
UP Board Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet Circulating Online Is Fake: Board Secretary
Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: What UPMSP Said About Board Exams
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams: What We Know So Far
Uttar Pradesh Board Classes 10, 12 Exams Postponed
"Don't Postpone, Cancel UP Board 10th Exams," Say Students
UP Board Exam 2021: No Decision Yet To Pass 10th Students Without Exam, Says UPMSP
No decision yet to pass UP board 10th students without exam: UPMSP (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has not taken any decision yet to promote Class 10 students without board exams. The board had postponed Classes 10 and 12 board exams a month ago and the authorities are yet to take a call on whether these exams will be cancelled amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

UPDATE: Admissions open at SRM Univ - Top Pvt University Apply Now

Recently, some reports claimed that the board is preparing to announce cancellation of Class 10 exams. However, UPMSP Secretary Divya Kant Shukla has said the board is yet to take a call in this regard.

“No decision has been taken,” Mr Shukla said when asked if the board will promote Class 10 students without exams.

Fake Datesheet

Earlier this week, the UP Board warned students against a fake date sheet doing rounds on social media. Classes 10, 12 board exams will begin on June 5.

“It is informed that the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the year 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations will be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is absolutely fake. FIR will be registered against those who have circulated this fake news,” the Board Secretary had clarified.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Classes 10 and 12 board exams this year. Out of the total registered students, 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 and 26,09,501 for Class 10 final exams.

Click here for more Education News
Education News UP Board Exams UP Board Class 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12 Board Exams: Manish Sisodia Invites Suggestions For Meeting With Union Ministers
Class 12 Board Exams: Manish Sisodia Invites Suggestions For Meeting With Union Ministers
Telangana Polytechnic Exam, TS POLYCET 2021, Registration Date Announced
Telangana Polytechnic Exam, TS POLYCET 2021, Registration Date Announced
High-Level Meeting Tomorrow To Discuss Class 12, Entrance Exams
High-Level Meeting Tomorrow To Discuss Class 12, Entrance Exams
Education Minister Seeks Suggestions On Entrance, Board Exams; To Attend Meeting Tomorrow
Education Minister Seeks Suggestions On Entrance, Board Exams; To Attend Meeting Tomorrow
UPES PAT 2021 Exam To Be Held Online In June; Details Here
UPES PAT 2021 Exam To Be Held Online In June; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................