  • Home
  • Education
  • Don't Postpone, Cancel UP Board 10th Exams, Say Students

Don't Postpone, Cancel UP Board 10th Exams, Say Students

UP board exam 2021: Students have said that the Class 10 final exams should be cancelled altogether, not postponed.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 4:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Board Classes 10, 12 Exams Postponed
UP Board Exam Date 2021 Revised; Check New Schedule For Classes 10, 12 Here
UP Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus: All You Need To Know
UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams From April 24
UP Board Result 2020: Classes 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Results Out At Upmsp.edu.in
Don't Postpone, Cancel UP Board 10th Exams, Say Students
UP Board exam 2021: Students want Class 10 exams cancelled, not postponed (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP board exam 2021: A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s announcement on Classes 10, 12 final exams, the Uttar Pradesh Government said Classes 10, 12 final exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) have been postponed till May 20, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision regarding the dates for these exams will be taken in the first week of May. However, students have said that the Class 10 final exams should be cancelled altogether, not postponed.

UPDATE: Admissions open at SRM Univ - Top Pvt University Apply Now

The CBSE on April 14 said Class 10 exams have been cancelled and an “objective criterion” will be used for evaluation. Replying to a social media post by UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, students have urged that a similar decision should be made for UP board students.

Board exam 2021 live updates

“I want to say that we also want justice. Please also cancel our 10 UP board exams...we are also worried about COVID situation….” one student wrote.

“Class 10 UP board exams should be cancelled,” another student said.

“CBSE board exams cancelled. So why not UP boards?” one student asked.

The state government has also postponed university exams till May 15.

After CBSE’s decision, many states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have postponed their board exams.

Click here for more Education News
UP Board Exams UP Board Class 10 UP Board Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
Live | Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
COVID-19: International Baccalaureate (IB) Cancels Exams In India
COVID-19: International Baccalaureate (IB) Cancels Exams In India
Haryana Government Cancels Class 10 Board Exam, Postpones Class 12 Exam
Haryana Government Cancels Class 10 Board Exam, Postpones Class 12 Exam
Odisha Postpones Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
Odisha Postpones Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
CBSE Board Exam: Know How Students Of Class 10 Will Be Evaluated
CBSE Board Exam: Know How Students Of Class 10 Will Be Evaluated
.......................... Advertisement ..........................