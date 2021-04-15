Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board exam 2021: Students want Class 10 exams cancelled, not postponed (representational photo)

UP board exam 2021: A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s announcement on Classes 10, 12 final exams, the Uttar Pradesh Government said Classes 10, 12 final exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) have been postponed till May 20, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision regarding the dates for these exams will be taken in the first week of May. However, students have said that the Class 10 final exams should be cancelled altogether, not postponed.

The CBSE on April 14 said Class 10 exams have been cancelled and an “objective criterion” will be used for evaluation. Replying to a social media post by UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, students have urged that a similar decision should be made for UP board students.

“I want to say that we also want justice. Please also cancel our 10 UP board exams...we are also worried about COVID situation….” one student wrote.

“Class 10 UP board exams should be cancelled,” another student said.

Sir paper cancel kar dijiye please

“CBSE board exams cancelled. So why not UP boards?” one student asked.

The state government has also postponed university exams till May 15.

After CBSE’s decision, many states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have postponed their board exams.