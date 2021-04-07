  • Home
Uttar Pradesh Board Revises Classes 10, 12 Exam Dates

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will now be conducted from May 8 to May 28.The Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts - the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am and the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 7, 2021 9:14 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh Board Revises Classes 10, 12 Exam Dates
UP Board changes class 10, class 12 exam dates
New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has revised the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The exam will now be conducted from May 8 to May 28. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to begin on April 24. The Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts - the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am and the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students can check the revised date sheets at the UP Board’s official website upmsp.edu.in

Revised Class 10 UP Board Exam Dates

Date

Exam

May 8

Hindi, Primary Hindi

May 10

Pali, Arbi, Farsi, Music

May 11

Home Science

May 12

Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer

May 13

Sanskrit, Music instrumental

May 17

English

May 18

Commerce, Sewing

May 19

Social science

May 20

Agriculture, Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES

May 22

Science

May 24

Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali

May 25

Maths




Revised Class 12 UP Board Exam Dates

Exam

Morning Shift

Evening Shift

May 8

---

Hindi, General Hindi

May 10

Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance

Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream)

May 11

Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

Geography, Bookkeeping and Accountancy


May 12

Military science

Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence

May 13

Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala

Economics and Commercial Geography

May 17

Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper)

Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics

May 18

Pali, Arabi, Farsi

English

May 19

Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper)

Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology

May 20

Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics

Chemistry, History

May 21

Industrial organization

Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

May 22

Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic

Biology, Mathematics

May 24

Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper)

Sociology

May 25

Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section)

Physics, Economics

May 27

Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper)

Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry

May 28

Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper)

Political Science


