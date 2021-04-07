UP Board changes class 10, class 12 exam dates

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has revised the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The exam will now be conducted from May 8 to May 28. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to begin on April 24. The Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts - the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am and the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students can check the revised date sheets at the UP Board’s official website upmsp.edu.in

Revised Class 10 UP Board Exam Dates

Date Exam May 8 Hindi, Primary Hindi May 10 Pali, Arbi, Farsi, Music May 11 Home Science May 12 Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer May 13 Sanskrit, Music instrumental May 17 English May 18 Commerce, Sewing May 19 Social science May 20 Agriculture, Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES May 22 Science May 24 Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali May 25 Maths









Revised Class 12 UP Board Exam Dates

Exam Morning Shift Evening Shift May 8 --- Hindi, General Hindi May 10 Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream) May 11 Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Geography, Bookkeeping and Accountancy

May 12 Military science Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence May 13 Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala Economics and Commercial Geography May 17 Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper) Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics May 18 Pali, Arabi, Farsi English May 19 Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper) Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology May 20 Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics Chemistry, History May 21 Industrial organization Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science May 22 Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic Biology, Mathematics May 24 Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper) Sociology May 25 Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section) Physics, Economics May 27 Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper) Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry May 28 Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper) Political Science



