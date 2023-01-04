UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Updates On Class 10, 12 Timetable; Model Paper

The date sheets will be available at upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetables soon. The board is likely to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from the month of March to April. Once the UP board 2023 exam date sheets are announced, students will be able to access and download it through the official website– upmsp.edu.in.

Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

Don't Miss: UP Board Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The details that will be mentioned in UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 timetable 2023 include board name, timetable, subject name and codes, day and date of exam, exam timings, exam day instructions and others.

The subject-wise model papers for the 2023 board exams are available on the official website of UPMSP. By practising the model paper students will be able to know the exam paper and the type of questions that will be asked in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The model paper is released for most of the subjects which include English, Mathematics, Home Science, Education, Economics, Commerce, Agriculture, Computer Science, Social Science, Geography, History and others.

Earlier, UPMSP declared that the UP board practical exams 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to February 28, 2023. To pass the UP board examination 2023, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks individually in the theory and the practical exams. UPMSP has reduced the board exam syllabus by 30 per cent.