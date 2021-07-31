UP Board 12th Result 2021 Declared; 97.88% Pass

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 Announced

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared the UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 today. Results are available on the official websites of the board, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students can visit the website to check their results online using their roll number and date of birth.

In the intermediate examination, out of 26,10,247 candidates, a total of 25,54,813 candidates passed. The passing percentage is 97.88. Among these candidates, there are 19,74,317 boys and 11,35,930 girls, out of which 14,37,033. Boys and 13,17,780 girls have passed. The pass percentage of boys is 97.47 and that of girls is 98.40. The pass percentage of girls among all the candidates is 0.93 more than the pass percentage of boys. The general promotion has been given to 62,506 candidates.

However, due to exam cancellation, the evaluation for UP Board Class 12 examination has been done through a formula of 50:40:10. 50% weightage has been given to the students on the basis of total marks scored in Class 10, 40% weightage has been given to the students on the basis of total marks scored in Class 11, and 10% weightage has been given to marks scored in pre-board of Class 12.

UP Board 12th Result 2021: How to check the result

Visit the official websites of UP board, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Class 12 result'

Now the students will be redirected to a login page

Fill in all the credentials as asked like Roll Number and other details

Once the credentials are correctly filled, Students will have their UP Board 12th Result 2021 Results on the screen.

Students can now download the result and note down the marks for future references.

Last year in UP Board 12th Results, 74.63 per cent of students qualified. In which, 74.64 per cent regular and 74.28 per cent of private students passed the exam. Considering the boys and girls percentage 81.69 per cent girls and 68.88 per cent boys have passed in the board exams.