UP Board Class 12 exam format, dates

The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced that the UP Board Class 12 exams will be held on the second week of July. While announcing this, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, also said that the exam dates can also be rescheduled considering the Covid circumstances prevailing during July. As many as 26,10,316 students have registered for Class 12 UP board exams. The exams this year will be held for a shorter duration in a changed exam pattern.

Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Explore 50+ entrance exams you can attempt after class 12th. Click here

Also Read || CBSE, ICSE, UP Board Exam LIVE Updates: State Board Exams Schedule, Time Table

“Keeping in mind the future of students and the importance of Class 12 marks, the UP Board Class 12 exams have been proposed for the second week of July if circumstances are conducive,” Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma who also holds the Education portfolio said.

Also Read || Class 10 UP Board Exams Scrapped, Abridged Version Proposed For Class 12 In July

The proposed Class 12 UP board 2021 exams will be held for a shorter duration. Unlike previous years, UP Board Class 12 exam is scheduled to be conducted for a duration of one hour 30 minutes duration.

UP Board Class 12 Exam Format Changed: Major Announcements

As per UP Board exam date, the proposed exam will be held on the second week of July

UP Class 12th exams will be held over a period of 15 days

The UP board exam date 2021 Class 12 time table will be announced soon at the UP board official website - upmsp.edu.in

The exam duration of UP Board Class 12 exams will be 90 minutes

The exam pattern of UP Board Class 12 exams has been revised considering the ongoing Covid pandemic. Students will now have to answer only three questions out of 10

The decision of holding the UP Board Class 12th exams in a changed format and for a shorter duration is in line with the Union Ministry of Education’s suggestions of board exams. The meeting held on Sunday, May 23 had suggested that states might conduct exams in only objective-type questions for a short period of time, or exams only for major subjects.

UP Board Class 10 Latest News

The board has cancelled the Class 10 exams and has decided to promote the students to their next classes. The detailed guidelines on Class 10 evaluation criteria will be announced shortly. According to official data, as many as 29,94,312 Class 10 UP Board students will be promoted to the next class without exams this year. The state government has also decided to promote the students of Classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 without examination for the academic year 2020-21.