UP Board Class 10th Result 2021 Expected Soon

UPMSP will announce the UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 soon. This year, over 29 lakh students are awaiting the results for the UP board Class 10.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 21, 2021 11:31 am IST

UP Board Class 10 result 2021 soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP will announce the UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 soon. Students can access the UP Board Class 10 result on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. This year, over 29 lakh students are awaiting the results for the UP board Class 10. UP Board Class 10 exams were cancelled in view of COVID-19.

Despite the very large numbers, the UPMSP typically has the largest number of candidates in the country, the UP board results are usually released by the end of April each year. But this year, the exams were cancelled and the board had to come up with an evaluation criteria to prepare the results amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can check the UP Board Result by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to upmsp.edu.in or upresults.in,

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘UP Board Result 2021 Class 10.

Step 3: Enter Roll Number and other login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Result with subject-wise marks will be displayed on the screen.

UP Board 10th Result: Last Year’s Toppers

Riya Jain from Baghpath had emerged as the topper of UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Riya Jain had scored 96.67% in the Class 10 board exam.

Abhimanyu Verma was ranked second with 95.83% and Yogesh Pratap Singh was ranked third with 95.33%.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 last year was at 83.31%, which was an improvement from 2019.

In 2019, 30,24,480 students registered for the UP board Class 10 exam and 25,86,339 registered for the UP board Class 12 exams. The overall number of registered students was 56,10,819.

UP Board Class 10 Result
